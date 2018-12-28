W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Nigeria’s Ex-President Shehu Shagari Dies At 93

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, December 28th, 2018


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The first executive president of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari has passed away. He died Friday evening at the National Hospital, Abuja. He was 93 years old.

Shagari was elected Nigeria’s President in 1979 and reelected in 1983.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed “great sadness” at the news of the passing away of Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

He said, “on behalf of my family, the government and the people of Nigeria, it is with immense sadness that I received the news of the passing away of the First Executive President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari which event happened   Friday in Abuja.”

The late former president will be buried tomorrow (Saturday).

 

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46916





