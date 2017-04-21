W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: NIMASA DG, Dakuku Peterside Elected Next AAMA President

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, April 21st, 2017

By Tajudeen Balogun, Abuja

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside has been elected the ”next” President of the Association of African Maritime Administration (AAMA).

NIMASA Executive Director (ED, Finance and Administration) Alhaji Bashir Jamoh announced this Friday at a Press Conference to round off the just concluded 3rd concluded AAMA annual Conference held in Abuja.

Alhaji Jamoh who is also the LOC Chairman of the conference disclosed that with Peterside’s ”unanimous” election, Nigeria would now serve as a rallying point for other African, Asian and European countries for the international Maritime administration.

   Speaking further, the NIMASA Finance DG confirmed to the press that the hosting right of the 2018 AAMA assemblage has been given to Egypt, while the provisional hosting right for the 2019 edition has been awarded to both Namibia and Scyhelle.

While Nigeria will occupy the AAMA Presidency seat for the next one year, Alhaji Jamoh pointed out that the continental Maritime Association secretariat would remain in South Africa.

While fielding questions from journalists, Jamoh affirmed that AAMA is for all African countries, adding that the countries which did not attend the just concluded conference sent apologies in the same regard.

 

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38948

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/breaking-nimasa-dg-dakuku-peterside-elected-next-aama-president/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————-

JAMB: Advertisement



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts