BREAKING: Omisore Declares Support for APC in Osun Guber Re-run

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barring any last-minute surprise, the ruling APC may begin to heave a sigh of relief as Senator Iyiola Omisore has at last agreed to work with the party in Thursday’s Osun Governorship rerun in some few polling units.

Omisore, a former chieftain of the PDP, who contested Osun election election under the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) confirmed this Wednesday while addressing journalists at his Ile-Ife residence.

Earlier, some chieftains of the ruling APC led by its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and some of its Governors late Tuesday stormed the residence of Senator Iyiola Omisore to solicit his support for the party’s candidate, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.

Former Senator Omisore became the rallying point as the rerun will hold in some of his Ife strongholds.

The President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and other opposition PDP Chieftains visited Omisore Monday for a similar mission.

On the list of the APC Governors were: Senator Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo); Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano); Senator Ibikunke Amosun (Ogun) and Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi. Also on the list of the crucial visit were Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yusuf Lasun; the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and others.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the Osun election was inconclusive as the difference of 353 votes between the PDP candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke and APC flagbearerer, Oyetola were far less than the number of voided votes.

Although, the rerun will take place in some polling units in Osogbo, still, it is believed that the party which holds sway in Ife polling booths will eventually emerge the winner in the overall exercise.

Omisore emerged the second runners-up with over 180,000 votes in last Saturday’s election.

The Ife born strong politician confirmed that he and his party have accepted to support the APC and its candidate for victory in the rerun election and subsequently form a ‘’coalition government.”

