W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, June 30th, 2020

By Ayo Balogun, Akure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for #Coronavirus.

Akeredolu announced this Tuesday on his Twitter handle.

The series of tweets read: “Today, I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self-isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my wellbeing are most appreciated.”

 “My good people of Ondo State. It gives me great pleasure to address you at this moment. I had malaria two days ago and was treated. I did get over it.

“At the APC NEC meeting, one of my colleagues spoke with me. He advised that malaria should not be just treated as likely. That I should go ahead and have a test for COVID-19.

“The result came out today, June 30, 2020, and I tested positive. But I am asymptomatic. I am not feeling sick nor feeling odd in any way.

“But my doctor has said that I should take the necessary steps and self-isolate. I believe that supervised home management would be ideal for me for now.”

Akeredolu who has expressed interest in re-contesting the Governorship of Ondo State said in the attached video with the tweets that he took the COVID-19 test after being treated for malaria.

With the latest development, Mr Akeredolu will be the fourth Nigeria Governor that will be infected with COVID-19.

Those infected and confirmed in the past were Bauchi; Kaduna and Oyo State Governors. 

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=53310

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook