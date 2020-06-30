BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Ayo Balogun, Akure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for #Coronavirus.

Akeredolu announced this Tuesday on his Twitter handle.

The series of tweets read: “Today, I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self-isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my wellbeing are most appreciated.”

“My good people of Ondo State. It gives me great pleasure to address you at this moment. I had malaria two days ago and was treated. I did get over it.

“At the APC NEC meeting, one of my colleagues spoke with me. He advised that malaria should not be just treated as likely. That I should go ahead and have a test for COVID-19.

“The result came out today, June 30, 2020, and I tested positive. But I am asymptomatic. I am not feeling sick nor feeling odd in any way.

“But my doctor has said that I should take the necessary steps and self-isolate. I believe that supervised home management would be ideal for me for now.”

Akeredolu who has expressed interest in re-contesting the Governorship of Ondo State said in the attached video with the tweets that he took the COVID-19 test after being treated for malaria.

With the latest development, Mr Akeredolu will be the fourth Nigeria Governor that will be infected with COVID-19.

Those infected and confirmed in the past were Bauchi; Kaduna and Oyo State Governors.