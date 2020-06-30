BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Tests Positive For COVID-19

BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Tests Positive For COVID-19African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, June 30th, 2020
By Ayo Balogun, Akure
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has tested positive for #Coronavirus.
Akeredolu announced this Tuesday on his Twitter handle.
The series of tweets read: “Today, I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self-isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my wellbeing are most appreciated.”
“My good people of Ondo State. It gives me great pleasure to address you at this moment. I had malaria two days ago and was treated. I did get over it.
“At the APC NEC meeting, one of my colleagues spoke with me. He advised that malaria should not be just treated as likely. That I should go ahead and have a test for COVID-19.
“The result came out today, June 30, 2020, and I tested positive. But I am asymptomatic. I am not feeling sick nor feeling odd in any way.
“But my doctor has said that I should take the necessary steps and self-isolate. I believe that supervised home management would be ideal for me for now.”
Akeredolu who has expressed interest in re-contesting the Governorship of Ondo State said in the attached video with the tweets that he took the COVID-19 test after being treated for malaria.
With the latest development, Mr Akeredolu will be the fourth Nigeria Governor that will be infected with COVID-19.
Those infected and confirmed in the past were Bauchi; Kaduna and Oyo State Governors.
