BREAKING: Justice Onnoghen Sworn in as New CJN, Gets GCON 

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, March 7th, 2017

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has inaugurated the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen is being sworn-in as the 17th CJN.

His inauguration which held Tuesday at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja was witnessed by the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; former CJNs; Justices of the Supreme Court and his relations and other guests.

Justice Onnoghen after taking oath of office was traditionally conferred with the National honours of the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON).

 

 

