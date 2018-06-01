W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Opeyemi Bamidele, 2 Others Shot in Ekiti at Fayemi’s Rally

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, June 1st, 2018

Shooting has occurred in Ekiti at the rally of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Shots which happened at about 5.00 pm on Friday, Nigerian time, were from the riffle of a mobile policemen attached to provide security at the venue.

A former House of Representatives member, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and 2 other APC members were hit by the bullets.

African Examiner gathered that Bamidele was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while one of the other 2 second victims reportedly feared dead.

Fayemi, his wife, Bisi, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, deputy governorship candidate, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi escaped being shot.

More details soon.

 

 







