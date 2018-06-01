BREAKING: Opeyemi Bamidele, 2 Others Shot in Ekiti at Fayemi’s Rally

Shooting has occurred in Ekiti at the rally of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Shots which happened at about 5.00 pm on Friday, Nigerian time, were from the riffle of a mobile policemen attached to provide security at the venue.

A former House of Representatives member, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and 2 other APC members were hit by the bullets.

African Examiner gathered that Bamidele was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while one of the other 2 second victims reportedly feared dead.

Fayemi, his wife, Bisi, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, deputy governorship candidate, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi escaped being shot.

More details soon.

