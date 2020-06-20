BREAKING: Oshiomhole’s Ward Lifts His Membership Suspension

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10, Etsako West local government of Edo state have lifted the suspension imposed on the suspended National chairman, Adams Oshimhole.

Reports say 17 out of the 27 members of the executives in the ward 10 voted to restore Mr. Oshiomhole’s membership.

African Examiner reports that the ward suspension was the reason the Abuja high court removed Oshiomhole as the national chairman

Justice Danlami Senchi, in his ruling, held that the party wrongfully continued to retain Oshiomhole as its national chairman while he was under suspension as a member of the party.

He ordered Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as the national chairman of the party, and directed the party to cease acknowledging him in that regard pending the determination of the main suit.

Mr Oshiomhole will hope that the restoration of his membership at the ward level could help him regain his position as the national chairman when the case resumes.