BREAKING: Police Invade Senator Melaye’s Residence in Abuja

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abuja residence of the controversial Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye has been invaded by the policemen.

Melaye’s house which is located at 11, Sangha Street, off Mississippi, Maitama, Abuja central business area was occupied by the security personnel Friday noon.

Apart from occupying the house, the policemen also cordoned off the premises with Toyota Hilux operational vehicles.

The Senator who is representing Kogi West is an avowed critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

On Wednesday, Melaye took to his verified Twitter handle @dino_melaye; twitted with an alarm that there was a plot by the Nigeria Police Force to arrest and kill him.

However, the Force Spokesman DSP Moshood Jimoh countered Melaye’s claim and denied any plan to arrest the Senator.

