Breaking: Presidency Vows to Tackle Issues Raised in Obasanjo’s Letter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday reacted to Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration promising to tackle all issues raised in his ‘letter bomb’ to President Buhari.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Lai Mohammed gave the response in a statement read to state House Correspondents in Abuja after the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja.

His words: “We have no reason to believe that former President Obasanjo has any motive beyond the well-being of the nation in issuing his Special Press Statement.

“We have also taken his admonition in good faith, and we thank him most sincerely for taking time off his busy schedule to pen such a long statement.’’

“This is because Mr President spends every working hours tackling the enormous challenges facing the nation, most of which were bequeathed to his administration by successive past administrations.

“He is committed to fulfilling the mandate given to him by Nigerians in 2015.

“And that’s where we are right now.’’

“We have taken the bull by the horns, and long-suffering Nigerians will begin to experience a new lease of life as our efforts yield fruits.

Recall that on Tuesday, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a special statement released to the media, strongly advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest in 2019 citing his “impaired health and strain of age” as well as poor management of Nigeria’s economy.

Please follow and like us: