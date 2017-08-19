BREAKING NEWS: Buhari Returns to Nigeria Today, Says Adeshina

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After over three months of medical vacation in London, President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to return to the country later today – Saturday.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina confirmed this Saturday morning in a statement.

He said “President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast by 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.

He thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of the health challenge.

The president left the country on Sunday, May 7, after handing over power to Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who has since been functioning as Acting President.

Recall that on Friday, the ailing president received the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in Abuja House London.

