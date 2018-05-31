BREAKING: Punch Chairman, Wale Aboderin Dies at 60

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman, PUNCH Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbadebowale Wayne Aboderin is dead.

According to the newspaper, Mr. Aboderin died Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6.05am after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos, at the age of 60.

Until his death, he doubled as the Chairman, PUNCH Commercial Printing Limited and Lukahed Properties Limited.

The late Chairman attended the Government College, Ibadan and was trained as a pilot in the United States US.

He was a sports enthusiast and philanthropist; the founder and chairman of the Dolphins Female Basketball Foundation as well as a former chairman of the Lagos State Basketball Association.

He was a one-time Vice-President of the Nigerian Basketball Supporters Club.

Mr. Aboderin is survived by his wife, Titilayo, and children./The Punch

