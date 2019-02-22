BREAKING: R Kelly Arraigned In Court Over Alleged Sexual Abuse

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Famous singer R Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois.

The singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has recently faced claims of sexual abuse against women for decades.

He has never been convicted and denies all the allegations.

According to court records seen by US media, the 52-year-old is expected in court on 8 March. BBC

