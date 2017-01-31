W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Rivers police Commissioner, Odesanya Dies

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, January 31st, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Police Commissioner Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya is dead.

According reports, the late CP died Tuesday morning in an undisclosed hospital abroad after a brief illness

Odesanya was deployed to the troubled South South State of Nigeria as Commissioner of Police in July 2016.

Details soon…

 

