BREAKING: Rivers police Commissioner, Odesanya Dies
Tuesday, January 31st, 2017
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Police Commissioner Mr. Francis Bolaji Odesanya is dead.
According reports, the late CP died Tuesday morning in an undisclosed hospital abroad after a brief illness
Odesanya was deployed to the troubled South South State of Nigeria as Commissioner of Police in July 2016.
Details soon…
