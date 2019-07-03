BREAKING: Sen Abbo Apologises, Begs for Forgiveness Over Sex Toy Shop Attack

Photo: Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo

By Ayo Balogun, Abuja

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo (Adamawa) has apologized for his bad behaviour at a sex toy shop in Abuja in whose a CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on the social media as well as online news platforms.

At a press conference in Abuja, the embattled senator begged for forgiveness over his anger regardless of what transpired before his action.

In tears, he said: “It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo (SIA) profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), my family, friends as well as our mothers – the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologize to Bibra ( the victim) and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.

“I have never been known or associated with such actions in the past. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.

“My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

“Indeed, this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed.

“Finally, I assure Nigerians, especially the people of Adamawa North of my good conduct at all times.”

Senator Elish Abbo was seen on video recorded by the Close Circuit Television (CCTV), installed in the shop beating a helpless woman in the clear view of a Nigerian police officer who appeared to be taking orders from the embattled Senator.

His action has drawn criticism from both within and outside the country including Amnesty International, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (His godfather), Nigerian Senate as well as his People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

