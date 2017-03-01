BREAKING: Senate Confirms Justice Onnoghen as New CJN

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate after a rigorous screening session has confirmed the recommendation of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The screening was conducted Wednesday by the Committee of the whole.

After the exercise, the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki congratulated Onnoghen on his confirmation and subsequent appointment.

It would be recalled that Saraki announced on Monday that the screening would hold today.

