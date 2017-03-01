W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: Senate Confirms Justice Onnoghen as New CJN

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, March 1st, 2017

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate after a rigorous screening session has confirmed the recommendation of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The screening was conducted Wednesday by the Committee of the whole.

After the exercise, the President of the Senate Bukola Saraki congratulated Onnoghen on his confirmation and subsequent appointment.

It would be recalled that Saraki announced on Monday that the screening would hold today.

 

