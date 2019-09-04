Breaking: Senator Douye Diri Wins Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primary

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sen. Douye Diri has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Bayelsa governorship election.

Diri pulled 561 votes to beat his closest rival Mr. Timi Alaibe who got 365 votes in primary held on Tuesday at Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, Yenagoa.

Declaring the result, Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba, Chairman, Party’s Electoral Committee for the state, said Mr Keniebi Okoko came third with 142 votes.

African Examiner reports that Diri was a member of the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, where he represented the Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma federal constituency of the state.

He was later elected as the Senator representing Bayelsa central senatorial district during the 2019 general election.

Senator Diri is considered as the preferred candidate of the outgoing Governor Seriake Dickson.

The Bayelsa governorship election is fixed for November 16, 2019.

