BREAKING: Seven Governors Leave For London to Visit Buhari

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has selected seven of its members to visit President Muhammadu Buhari who is still recovering in London, United Kingdom (UK).

This was disclosed in Abuja Tuesday at a press conference addressed by the Media and Publicity aides of both President and Acting, including: Mallam Garba Shehu; Messrs Femi Adeshina and Laolu Akande.

The Governors who have been included in the trip are: Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) also the NGF Chairman;.Mr. Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Umar Ganduje (Kano); Kashim Shettima (Borno); Samuel Ortom (Benue); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo State).

Mallam Garuba who clarified that the visit was strictly goodwill, confirmed that the Governors will leave Nigeria Tuesday evening and will meet with Mr. President Wednesday at 3pm in London.

The President’s aides replied State House Correspondents that the list of delegation was at the discretion of the NGF. They also added that the choice of addressing Nigerians is that of Mr.President, saying anytime if he deemed it fit, he would do so.

The delegation is likely to return to Nigeria Thursday morning.

It would be recalled that some APC Governors and Ministers led by the rulling party’s National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun made a solidarity visit to President last Sunday afternoon.

