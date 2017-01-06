Breaking: Shooting at Florida Airport; many feared dead, injured

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many people have been shot dead by a lone gunman at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

The airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2.

According to BBC, Broward Sheriff’s office tweet that several people died while one person was in custody.

Hundreds of people were standing on the tarmac as dozens of police cars and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Police received a call just before 1300 local time (1800 GMT) when shots were fired at Terminal Drive.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said in a tweet: “I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”

Similarly, a Miami TV station tweeted footage claiming to be filmed from inside the baggage terminal. The video showed several injured people laying on the floor, as witnesses shout for medical help.

