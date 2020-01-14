Breaking: Supreme Court Sacks Ihedioha As Imo Governor, Declares APC Candidate Winner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court of Nigeria has nullified the election of Mr Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party as the governor of Imo State.

The court in its ruling on Tuesday declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in Imo state.

The Apex Court in a lead judgment read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, was unanimous that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrong to have invalidated some votes from Hope Uzodinma’s scores.