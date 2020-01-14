W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Breaking: Supreme Court Sacks Ihedioha As Imo Governor, Declares APC Candidate Winner

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, January 14th, 2020


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court of Nigeria has nullified the election of Mr Emeka Ihedioha of the People’s Democratic Party as the governor of Imo State.

The court in its ruling on Tuesday declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 governorship election in Imo state.

The Apex Court in a lead judgment read by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, was unanimous that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was wrong to have invalidated some votes from Hope Uzodinma’s scores.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50487

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

News Alert

Classified Adverts