BREAKING: Tinubu’s Late CSO Died Of Coronavirus As Another Aide Tests Positive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Late Lateef Raheem, chief security officer to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, who suddenly died recently has tested positive for coronavirus.

Tinubu’s media office in a statement signed by Tunde Rahman on Monday said that following the sudden death of the late CSO, and as precautionary measure, Late Raheem had his sample and those of Mr Tinubu’s close aides taken by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to test for COVID-19.

The result of the test showed that Late Raheem was tested positive as well as an unnamed aide of the APC national leader.

However, former Lagos governor and his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu, tested negative, but one of his aides tested positive.

Alhaji Raheem died last Friday in Lagos and was buried the same day in accordance with Muslim rites.

Here is the statement from Mr Tinubu’s media office.

“Covid-19 is a real and present threat. Those of us who discount it or claim it is a fabrication do a grave and dangerous disservice to the public well-being.

“Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death.

“Today, the test results are back. The samples tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25.

“Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator TInubu were negative.

“The results of one aide were positive. The rest of the staff was negative. The one staff member has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines.

“Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.”