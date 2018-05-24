BREAKING: Trump Cancels US-North Korea Summit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US President Donald Trump has cancelled the planned summit with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un.

Trump in a letter to Kim disclosed he made the decision based on the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in a recent North Korean statement.

Mr. Trump said it would be “inappropriate” to hold the summit as scheduled in Singapore on 12 June.

In the letter, Mr. Trump established he was very much looking forward to meeting him “some day”.

“I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have the long-planned meeting.

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used” Trump stated.

However, Mr Trump who seems committed to the botched summit, requested Mr Kim to call him if he changed his mind.

“The world and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history,” Trump restated.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korean official Choe Son-hui dismissed remarks by US Vice-President Mike Pence – who then yanked North Korea “may end like Libya” – describing it as “stupid”.

Ms Choe, who has been involved in several diplomatic interactions with the US over the past decade, vowed that the North would not “beg” for dialogue and warned of a “nuclear showdown” if diplomacy failed.

However, North Korea Thursday appeared to blow up tunnels at its only nuclear test site. This followed heavy blast reportedly witnessed at the Punggye-ri site in the north-east of the Asian country.

Please follow and like us: