BREAKING: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.