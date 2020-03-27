W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Posted by Europe, Featured, Latest News, World News Friday, March 27th, 2020

 (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

