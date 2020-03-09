BREAKING: Why Governor Ganduje Dethroned Emir Of Kano, Sanusi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kano State Executive Council has approved the immediate removal from office of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, announced the unanimous decision of the Council at a news conference on Monday in Kano.

Reason for the removal of the monarch, the SSG said, followed alleged disrespect to the state Governor’s lawful instructions, by the Emir.

Alhaji said the persistent refusal of the Emir to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government, without any justification, amounted to insubordination, which formed part of the reasons for his removal.

According to him, it was on record that Sanusi II breached Part 3 Section 13 (a-e) of the Kano State Emirate law 2019, adding that if such attitude was left unchecked, it would destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with Part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate law 2019 and other reasons stated above.

“The removal was reached to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years.

“His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has called on the general public to remain calm, law abiding and to go about their normal and lawful businesses, while a new emir of the Kano emirate would soon be appointed,” he said.

Sanusi, who was the 14th emir of Kano under the Fulani dynasty, was appointed as the Emir of Kano on June 8, 2014.

He was born on July 31, 1961 in Kano to a ruling class Fulani family of the Sullubawa clan.

He was educated at King’s College, Lagos, where he graduated in 1977. He then proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where he received a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1981.

He later received a master’s degree in economics two years later from the university and lectured at the faculty.

His father, Aminu Sanusi, was a career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador to Belgium, China and Canada.

His grandfather, Muhammadu Sanusi I, was the 11th Emir of Kano from 1953 until 1963, when he was deposed by his cousin Sir Ahmadu Bello.

On June 1, 2009, Sanusi was nominated as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua; his appointment was confirmed by the Nigerian Senate on 3 June 2009.

Sanusi was selected to succeed his granduncle, Ado Bayero, as the Emir of Kano on June 8, 2014./(NAN)