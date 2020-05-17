BREAKING: Wike’s Spokesperson Dies

Photo: Governor Nyesome Wike of Rivers state

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant (Electronic Media), to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, is dead.

Nwakaudu’s death was announced in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

According to Nsirim, Gov. Wike has expressed shock over the incident.

The statement quoted Wike as describing Nwakaudu as “a loyal and dedicated professional, who contributed immensely to the implementation of ‘The NEW Rivers Vision’.

“The governor has condoled with the family of the bereaved-on behalf of the government and good people of the state.

Nwakaudu died on Sunday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), after a brief illness.