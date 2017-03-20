Brexit: PM Theresa May to Make Official Declaration Wednesday

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – United Kingdom UK Prime Minister Mrs.Theresa May will on Wednesday officially notify the European Union EU about her exit.

In effect, May said she would write a letter to the EU’s 27 other members, indicating that she expected negotiations with them to begin as quickly as possible.

The new move comes nine months after people voted 51.9 percent to 48.1per cent in a referendum.

Talks on the terms of the departure and future relations are not allowed under the Article 50 process until the UK formally tells the EU it is leaving.

If all goes according to the two year negotiations set out in the official timetable, Brexit should happen in March 2019.

A No 10 Spokesman Monday said the UK’s Ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, has informed the European Council, headed by President Donald Tusk, earlier on Monday of the date Mrs May will trigger that Article 50.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a statement to the House of Commons shortly after invoking Article 50.

Downing Street said that after Article 50 is triggered, it is expected that the remaining 27 EU member states will agree their terms and for there to be an initial response within 48 hours.

Mrs May last year notified the EU of the UK’s intention to leave by March end.

The move was approved by Parliament two weeks ago when peers and MPs passed unamended a bill giving the prime minister the authority to set the process in motion.

