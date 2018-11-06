W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Bribe Video: Court Orders Kano Assembly to Stop Ganduje’s Investigation

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, November 6th, 2018

KANO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Kano High court on Monday ordered the state House of Assembly investigative committee to stop investigation on the bribery allegation leveled against Governor Abdullah Ganduje, pending determination of a case filed before it on the matter.

The order followed a suit filed by one Muhammad Zubair for himself and the National Coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democratization of Nigeria.

The suit is against three defendants: the Kano state House of Assembly, Chairman of the investigative committee, Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi and the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ibrahim Muktar.

The Presiding Judge, Justice A T Badamasi, in an interim injunction, ordered the parties involved to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He therefore adjourned sitting till next week Monday, November for hearing on the motion on notice.

It would be recalled that the State legislature had on October 15, 2018 constituted a seven-man panel to investigate the authenticity of the bribery video clip allegedly showing Governor Ganduje receiving bribe from a contractor / The Punch/

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=46431

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/bribe-video-court-orders-kano-assembly-to-stop-gandujes-investigation/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

stories From Archives



FirstBank – advertisement

Classified Adverts