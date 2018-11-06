Bribe Video: Court Orders Kano Assembly to Stop Ganduje’s Investigation

KANO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Kano High court on Monday ordered the state House of Assembly investigative committee to stop investigation on the bribery allegation leveled against Governor Abdullah Ganduje, pending determination of a case filed before it on the matter.

The order followed a suit filed by one Muhammad Zubair for himself and the National Coordinator of Lawyers for Sustainable Democratization of Nigeria.

The suit is against three defendants: the Kano state House of Assembly, Chairman of the investigative committee, Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi and the Attorney General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ibrahim Muktar.

The Presiding Judge, Justice A T Badamasi, in an interim injunction, ordered the parties involved to maintain status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He therefore adjourned sitting till next week Monday, November for hearing on the motion on notice.

It would be recalled that the State legislature had on October 15, 2018 constituted a seven-man panel to investigate the authenticity of the bribery video clip allegedly showing Governor Ganduje receiving bribe from a contractor / The Punch/

