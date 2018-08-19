Brighton Stun Manchester United With 3-2 Defeat

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Brighton Sunday stunned a lacklustre Manchester United with three first-half goals to secure a famous victory at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls beat United in May to retain their Premier League status, but few expected a repeat as the match lasted.

However, Brighton capitalized on a poor start from United to take the lead on 25 minutes, when Glenn Murray flicked home Solly March’s low cross.

They doubled their lead just two minutes later, when Shane Duffy taking advantage of the visitors’ inability to clear by stroking home his first Premier League goal.

Romelu Lukaku halved the deficit 11 minutes before the break, rising unmarked to nod in Luke Shaw’s ball.

But Eric Bailly’s rash challenge on Pascal Gross inside the area presented Brighton with the chance to restore their two-goal advantage, which Gross took.

Manchester United improved marginally after the break but never really looked like threatening a fightback, though Paul Pogba netted an injury-time penalty after Duffy brought down Marouane Fellaini.

It was a day to forget for United fans, especially after their neighbours Manchester City swept aside Huddersfield 6-1.

