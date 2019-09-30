British Govt Pledges To Strengthen Neighbourhood Watch Groups, Security Agencies In Enugu

…As NPP Officials Bags Awards

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of her intervention measures towards strengthening and promoting democratic (community) policing in Nigeria, the British government via its Nigeria policing programme (NPP), is to build the capacity of Neighbourhood watch groups and other agencies in Community of Enugu state, South- East Nigeria.

The NPP programme which is funded by the British government through its High Commission in Nigeria, is currently being implemented in four states of Lagos, Kaduna, Borno and Enugu states.

National Team lead of NPP, Kemi Okenyodo, disclosed this weekend in Enugu during the Enugwu- Ngwo Community Safety Initiative (ENCSI) official inauguration \projects launching and conferments of awards on some security stakeholders in the state .

She added that the programme which is focusing on five areas of intervention in the Nigerian police force NPF, will equally assist the community which is under Enugu North council area in its proposed life impacting security and safety awareness projects.

Okenyodo, who was represented by the Enugu state team lead of NPP, Mr. Solomon Akpanufot, stressed the need for citizens, including those in rural localities such as Enugwu- Ngwo community to always be security alert at all times, stressing that the British government’s intervention is aimed at changing the perceived negative narrative of the NPF.

According to her, citizens must always see issues bothering on security is everyone’s business and should not be left for the police and its other sister agencies alone , expressing satisfaction that ENCSI which was set up recently is growing rapidly and yielding positive results.

Okenyodo, noted that one of the NPP’s focus areas is to improve coordination and coherence among policing providers, accountability bodies, as well as relevant civil society organizations CSOs .

In brief remarks, Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulraman, applauded ( ENCSI) led by a one time council chairman of Enugu North council area, Mr. Ben Onyia, for their support and complementary role to the police

Represented by a Deputy Commissioner of police, DCP Oliver Amechi, the Enugu police boss, said the body was making the work of police very easy for the state Command of the force, expressing the hope that the initiative will be replicated in all the police Divisions within the State.

Earlier, the Central chairman of ENCSI, Ben Onyia, explained that Community Safety initiative is a programme designed by the British government to facilitate the bridging of the gap between the people in the Communities and the security agencies in the states for a safer place for citizens .

Our Correspondent who covered the event reports that highlight of the ceremony was the conferment of meritorious awards on some security stakeholders, including the state Commissioner police, governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, NPP national and Enugu state team leaders, among others

Please follow and like us: