Buhari, 3 Governors Depart For Egypt to Attend Aswan Forum

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for Aswan, Egypt to attend the Aswan Forum designed to set “An Agenda for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa.”

The president accompanied by Governors Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe departed the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for Egypt at about 2.00p.m.

The Forum, which holds between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, is an initiative to address the interconnections between peace and development in Africa while promoting Africa-led solutions through strengthening policies and practices.

“The initiative is being launched by the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in his capacity as the Chairman of the African Union (AU) and as an advocate of Post-Conflict Reconstruction and Development in Africa – a recurring theme of his tenure as the AU Chairman.

“It is also grounded in the AU’s Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, and the search for African solutions to African problems.

“The gathering is expected to bring together heads of state and government, leaders from regional and international organisations, financial institutions, private sector and civil societies.

”(Others are) scholars, visionaries and prominent experts for action-oriented discussions on the threats, challenges and opportunities.

“It is also expected to end with a Declaration on the theme of the Forum and become an annual event,’’ an earlier statement on Monday by the president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina disclosed.

Others members of the president’s entourage included the Minister of Defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada; National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd); and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Amb. Ahmed Abubakar.

Buhari is expected back in Abuja on Friday./NAN

