Buhari Appoints 209 Board Chairmen, Members + FULL LIST

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, December 30th, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appointed 209 board chairmen and 1,258 members of government owned agencies and parastatals.

More appointments are on the way, said Mr. Boss Mustapha, secretary to the Government of the Federation, who announced the latest massive batch of appointees.

According to the much awaited appointments many APC chieftains made the list. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST:

 

