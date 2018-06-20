W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Appoints 28 New Judges for Court of Appeal, High Courts

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, June 20th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 28 new judges for the Court of Appeal; Federal High Court and the High court of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja.

The President, based on the recommendation by the National Judicial Council NJC approved 12 new justices for the Court of Appeal; nine for Federal High Courts and seven for the FCT High Courts.

The newly appointed jurists are as follows:

Court of Appeal

  1. Hon. (Mr) Justice P. A. Mahmud
  2. Hon. (Mr) Justice F. O. Ojo
  3. Hon. (Mr) Justice I. A. Andenyangsto
  4. Hon. (Mr) Justice G. O. Kolawole
  5. Hon. (Mr) Justice B. B. Aliyu
  6. Hon. (Mr) Justice Ebiowei Tobi
  7. Hon. (Mr) Justice J. G. Abundaga
  8. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. S. Umar
  9. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Talba
  10. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Bayero
  11. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Lamido
  12. Hon. (Mr) Justice M. B. Idris

Federal High Court

  1. Sunday Bassey Onu
  2. Mrs. Adefunmilola Adekemi Demi-Ajayi
  3. Hon. (Mr) Justice Peter O. Lifu
  4. Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata
  5. Sa’adatu Ibrahim Mark (Mrs)
  6. Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon
  7. Aminu Bappa Aliyu
  8. Tijjani Garba Ringim
  9. Nkeonye Evelyn Maha

FCT High Court

  1. Binta Mohammed
  2. Modupe Osho-Adebiyi
  3. Gaba Venchak Simon
  4. Babangida Hassan
  5. Akobi Iyabeni Anna
  6. Samirah Umar Bature
  7. Asmau Akanbi Yusuf T

Reports said while the new Justices of the Court of Appeal will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and NJC Chairman, Mr. Walter Onnoghen, on June Friday, 22, 2018, by 10am; the Federal High Court judges will take their oath of office on Monday, June 25 at 2 pm and judges appointed for the FCT High Court are to be sworn-in on Tuesday, June 26 by 2 pm at the main hall of the court room of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

 

