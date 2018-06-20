Buhari Appoints 28 New Judges for Court of Appeal, High Courts

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 28 new judges for the Court of Appeal; Federal High Court and the High court of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja.

The President, based on the recommendation by the National Judicial Council NJC approved 12 new justices for the Court of Appeal; nine for Federal High Courts and seven for the FCT High Courts.

The newly appointed jurists are as follows:

Court of Appeal

Hon. (Mr) Justice P. A. Mahmud Hon. (Mr) Justice F. O. Ojo Hon. (Mr) Justice I. A. Andenyangsto Hon. (Mr) Justice G. O. Kolawole Hon. (Mr) Justice B. B. Aliyu Hon. (Mr) Justice Ebiowei Tobi Hon. (Mr) Justice J. G. Abundaga Hon. (Mr) Justice A. S. Umar Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Talba Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Bayero Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Lamido Hon. (Mr) Justice M. B. Idris

Federal High Court

Sunday Bassey Onu Mrs. Adefunmilola Adekemi Demi-Ajayi Hon. (Mr) Justice Peter O. Lifu Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata Sa’adatu Ibrahim Mark (Mrs) Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon Aminu Bappa Aliyu Tijjani Garba Ringim Nkeonye Evelyn Maha

FCT High Court

Binta Mohammed Modupe Osho-Adebiyi Gaba Venchak Simon Babangida Hassan Akobi Iyabeni Anna Samirah Umar Bature Asmau Akanbi Yusuf T

Reports said while the new Justices of the Court of Appeal will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and NJC Chairman, Mr. Walter Onnoghen, on June Friday, 22, 2018, by 10am; the Federal High Court judges will take their oath of office on Monday, June 25 at 2 pm and judges appointed for the FCT High Court are to be sworn-in on Tuesday, June 26 by 2 pm at the main hall of the court room of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

