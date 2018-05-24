Buhari Appoints 4 New Heads of Federal Government Agencies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari, President has approved new appointments for four Federal Government Agencies.

Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Dr Anasa Sabir has been appointed as the Chief Medical Director for Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) with initial term of four years, taking effect from May 17, 2018.

Also, Dr Theresa Okoli is the new Provost Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State with initial Period of Four years with effect from May 17, 2018.

According to him, the other appointees are Dr Emmanuel Ikenyiri, Provost Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State also with initial Period of Four years with effect from 17th May, 2018.

While Dr Pius Osunyikanmi is the Director/Chief Executive Officer, Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, with a final term of five years with effect from August 10, 2018.

He noted that, Osunyikanmi’s appointment was in accordance with section 9 (2)b of Directorate of Technical Aid Corps Act, 2004, for a second and final term of five years.

The president charged the appointees to deliver selfless, exemplary and socially impactful services.

He urged them to strictly observe the extant policies, guidelines, rules and stipulations guiding the discharge of their offices.

