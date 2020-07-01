Buhari Appoints 41 Non-Career Ambassadors (FULL LIST)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has requested for the Senate confirmation of 41 ambassadorial nominees.

Among of the non-career nominees who made the list were a former Minister of State, from Lagos State, Mr. Ademola Seriki; Mr. Debo Adesina (Oyo), Dare Sunday-Awoniyi (Kogi), among others.

A Nominee from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja is to be confirmed as career ambassador, while the remaining 41 are non-career nominees.

In a related development, President Buhari has in another letter, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of three nominees as commissioners in the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Similarly, Mr President in yet another letter, read at Wednesday plenary Wednesday sought the nod of the Upper Legislative Chamber for the appointment of a Federal Commissioner for the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC).

Below Is the Full List Of The Ambassadorial Nominees:

1. Umar Suleiman (Adamawa)

2. Kevin Peter (Adamawa)

3. Oboro Efliong Akpablo (Akwa Ibom)

. Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra)

5. Abubakar Siyi (Bauchi)

6. Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa)

7. Tarzoor Terhemen (Benue)

8. Paul Adikwu (Benue)

9. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain (Borno)

10. Bwala Bukar (Borno)

11. Monique Ekpong (Cross River)

12. Oma Djebah (Delta)

13. Ominyi Eze (Ebonyi)

14. Yamah Musa (Edo)

15. C. O Ugwu (Enugu)

16. Hajara Salim, Gombe

17. Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo

18. Ali Magashi, Jigawa

19. M. A Markarfi, Kaduna

20. Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano

21.JazuliGadalanci,Kano

22.SafiyaNuhu,Kano

23. Yahaya Lawal, Katsina

24. Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi

25. Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara

26. Abioye Bello, Kwara

27. Zara Umar, Kwara

28. Ademola Seriki, Lagos

29. Henry Omaku, Nasarawa

30. Sarafa Isola, Ogun

31. Nimi Akinkube, Ondo

32. Adejaba Bello, Osun

33. Adeshina Alege, Oyo

34. Debo Adeshina, Oyo

35. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo

36. Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau

37. Maureen Tamuno, Rivers

38. Faruk Yabo, Sokoto

39. Adamu Hassan, Taraba

40. Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe

41. Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara