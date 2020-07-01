Buhari Appoints 41 Non-Career Ambassadors (FULL LIST)African News, Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, July 1st, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has requested for the Senate confirmation of 41 ambassadorial nominees.
Among of the non-career nominees who made the list were a former Minister of State, from Lagos State, Mr. Ademola Seriki; Mr. Debo Adesina (Oyo), Dare Sunday-Awoniyi (Kogi), among others.
A Nominee from the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja is to be confirmed as career ambassador, while the remaining 41 are non-career nominees.
In a related development, President Buhari has in another letter, requested the Senate to confirm the appointment of three nominees as commissioners in the Federal Civil Service Commission.
Similarly, Mr President in yet another letter, read at Wednesday plenary Wednesday sought the nod of the Upper Legislative Chamber for the appointment of a Federal Commissioner for the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC).
Below Is the Full List Of The Ambassadorial Nominees:
1. Umar Suleiman (Adamawa)
2. Kevin Peter (Adamawa)
3. Oboro Efliong Akpablo (Akwa Ibom)
. Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra)
5. Abubakar Siyi (Bauchi)
6. Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa)
7. Tarzoor Terhemen (Benue)
8. Paul Adikwu (Benue)
9. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain (Borno)
10. Bwala Bukar (Borno)
11. Monique Ekpong (Cross River)
12. Oma Djebah (Delta)
13. Ominyi Eze (Ebonyi)
14. Yamah Musa (Edo)
15. C. O Ugwu (Enugu)
16. Hajara Salim, Gombe
17. Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo
18. Ali Magashi, Jigawa
19. M. A Markarfi, Kaduna
20. Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano
21.JazuliGadalanci,Kano
22.SafiyaNuhu,Kano
23. Yahaya Lawal, Katsina
24. Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi
25. Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara
26. Abioye Bello, Kwara
27. Zara Umar, Kwara
28. Ademola Seriki, Lagos
29. Henry Omaku, Nasarawa
30. Sarafa Isola, Ogun
31. Nimi Akinkube, Ondo
32. Adejaba Bello, Osun
33. Adeshina Alege, Oyo
34. Debo Adeshina, Oyo
35. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo
36. Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau
37. Maureen Tamuno, Rivers
38. Faruk Yabo, Sokoto
39. Adamu Hassan, Taraba
40. Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe
41. Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara
Related Posts
Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=53365