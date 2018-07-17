Buhari Appoints Banire as AMCON Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the Senate on the appointment of a former National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr. Muiz Banire as the Chairman, the Governing Board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria AMCON.

Dr. Banire, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN has been appointed variously as a Commissioner in Lagos State during the tenures of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the immediate past Governor and now Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Banire is a grassroot politician, but he has since fallen out with the APC National Leader (Tinubu) owing to their differences on the latter alleged over bearing tendency, a factor Banire contends thwarts internal democracy within the progressive political circle.

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, read President Buhari’s letter at the plenary Tuesday.

Apart from Banire, Saraki announced that the President also sought the approval of Lawmakers on the appointment of the Chairman and 12 commissioners of the Federal Civil Service Commission, ( FCSC).

