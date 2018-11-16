Buhari Appoints CEOs, EDs of Federal Agencies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of five Chief Executive officers and two Executive Directors of some Federal Agencies.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, Mr Okechukwu Ukwuoma, Director-General, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM) is re-appointed for a final term of four years with effect from July 22.

Also, Prof. Victor Adetiloye, Chief Medical Director (CMD), Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, was re-appointed for the final term of four years with effect from Sept. 22.

Buhari also approved the appointment of Amb. Abdul-Jalil Suleiman as the Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), for an initial term of four years with effect from Sept. 17.

Also appointed was Dr Bassey Abasi as Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, for an initial term of four years with effect from Sept. 22.

Capt. Junaid Abdullahi was appointment as the Executive Secretary, Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA) with effect from Sept. 22 for an initial period of four years.

The president also appointed Mrs Mojoyi Dekalu-Thomas as Executive Director (Liability Management) of Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for an initial term of four years with effect from Sept. 20.

Mrs Chinedum Olisakwe- Lawrence’s appointment was renewed as the Executive Director (Corporate Services) of Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO) for a second term of four years with effect from Sept. 20.

The President enjoined the appointees to regard their appointments as a call to National Service and to carry out their responsibilities with uprightness, diligence and prompt response to the yearnings of the public.

He also charged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of their duties. /(NAN)

Please follow and like us: