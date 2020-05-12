Buhari Appoints Chairman for Law Reform Commission; NDIC Senior Officials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Tuesday received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Professor Jumai Audi, as a Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Also, to be confirmed are: Hon. Ebele Bernard Chima, Commissioner, South East; Barr. Bassey Dan Abia, Commissioner, South-South; and Hon. Mohammed Ibraheem, Commissioner, South-West.

“In compliance with the provision of section 2(2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act No. 7 of 199, I wrote to forward to the Senate for confirmation the under-listed (4) names of nominees as Chairman and full-time members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.” The letter reads.

In a related development, the Senate also received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Diana Okonta (South-South); and Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

According to the President, the appointment of the nominees was done “in compliance with the provision of section 5(2)(4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act” to fill existing vacancies.

Senator Lawan, thereafter, referred the confirmation request of the NDIC nominees to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions.

The Committee was given two weeks to report back to the Senate.