Buhari Appoints Ex-IG, Musiliu Smith As Chairman Police Service Commission

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, May 24th, 2018

Photo: Ex-IG, Musiliu Smith

…To Replace Mike Okiro

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the Senate’s approval for appointment of a former Inspector General of Police IGP, Musiliu Smith as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission PSC.

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, read Buhari’s letter to this effect at Thursday plenary.

In addition, the President according to Saraki, also seeks the Legislative approval for the appointment of five other PSC members.

The current Chairman PSC Chairman, Sir Mike Okiro, also a former IGP was appointed by the immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan.

Alhaji Musiliu Smith was appointed in May 1999 as the Inspector General of Police of Nigeria and retired in March 2002.

 

