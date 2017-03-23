Buhari Appoints Interim CEO, Directors of Bank of Agriculture

Picture caption: Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Kabiru Mohammed, as an interim Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA).

In a statement issued Thursday by the Deputy Director, Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Mrs Lere-Adams Blessing, President Buhari also approved the appointment of ”Prince Akenzua, as Executive Director, Corporate Finance, South-South; Dr. Okenwa Gabriel, Partnerships and Strategy, South-East; Ameh Owoicho, Executive Director, Credit and Empowerment, North Central; and Bode Abikoye, Executive Director, Credit and Empowerment, South West.”

The statement explained that the new appointments would support the present administration in achieving its vision in the agricultural sector, particularly in promoting easy access to funds that are needed to boost farming across the country.

“This appointment is as a result of the Federal Government’s determination to reposition the Bank of Agriculture to be a more efficient and result oriented institution. The strategic re-positioning of BOA will enhance farmers accessibility to agricultural funds that will be profitable for large and small scale player.

“This is because the availability of funds will no doubt increase production which will eventually result in self-sufficiency” Mrs. Blessings restated.

