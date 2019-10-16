Buhari Appoints New Aides For First Lady

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 6 new aides for the First Lady.

Those appointed are as follows:

1) Dr. Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM)

2) Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD)

3) Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations

4) Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity

5) Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events

6) Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events

African Examiner reports that the appointments take immediate effect.

