Buhari Appoints New Aides For First Lady

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, October 16th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 6 new aides for the First Lady.

Those appointed are as follows:

1)     Dr. Mairo Almakura – Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM)

2)    Muhammed Albishir – Special Assistant on Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD)

3)    Wole Aboderin – Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organizations

4)    Barr. Aiyu Abdullahi – Special Assistant on Media and Publicity

5)    Zainab Kazeem – Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events

6)    Funke Adesiyan – Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events

African Examiner reports that the appointments take immediate effect.

 

