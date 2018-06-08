W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Appoints New CBN Deputy Governor

Posted by Banking & Finance, Business, Featured, Latest News Friday, June 8th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as Deputy Governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr. Folashodun Shonubi is currently the Managing Director of the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) – the financial payments, facilitation and settlement platform – which has been instrumental to the growth in electronic payments in the Nigerian financial industry.

Before assuming the headship of NIBBS in 2012, Mr. Shonubi had garnered decades of executive-level experience in financial service operations, notably as Executive Director at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, Renaissance Securities Nigeria Ltd and Ecobank Nigeria Plc.

His appointment is subject to Senate’s confirmation.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=44377

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buhari-appoints-new-cbn-deputy-governor/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts