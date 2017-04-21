Buhari Appoints New Heads Of Rural Electrification Board, FAAN, NCAA, NAMA

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a new Board and Executive Management for Rural Electrification Agency; new Managing Directors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as well as allied agencies.

According to a statement issued late Thursday in Abuja by the Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, Mr. Umaru Maza Maza was appointed the new Chairman of the Board, while Mr. Damilola Ogunbiyi was made the new Managing Director.

The statement added that while Dr. Sanusi Ohiare was appointed the Executive Director, Rural Electrification; Mr. Muhammad Wasaram, has been appointed the Executive Director, Technical Services; while Mrs. Yewande Odia, was made the Executive Director, Corporate Services.

However, both Alozie Mac and Mr. Rotimi Thomas were appointed non-Executive Directors.

The new confirmed the appointment of Mr. Saleh Dunoma as the new Managing Director of FAAN.

Similarly, Mr. President appointed Captain Mukhtar Usman as the Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Captian Fola Akinkotu as the Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

