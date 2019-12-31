W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Appoints New MD For Rural Electrification Agency

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, December 31st, 2019



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency.

Mr Aaron Artimas, the Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Artimas said that Ahmad, a renewable energy expert, holds two masters degree in development studies and project planning.

According  to him,  Ahmad has vast knowledge and experience in power sector development.

Similarly, the statement said Mr Olaniyi Netufo was also appointed  the Executive Director, South West, while Mr Eddi Julius was appointed as non-Executive Director, South-South in the agency.

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=50378

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts