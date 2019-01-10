Buhari Appoints Umar El-Yakub as SSA On NASS

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub as his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives).

The appointment according to a statement issued Thursday in Abuja by the President’s SA on Media and Publicity; Mr. Femi Adeshina followed the resignation of the immediate past aide in the same office, Hon. Kawu Sumaila.

Hon. Sumaila who was appointed in August 2015, resigned to contest for membership of the House of Representatives representing Sumaila/Takai Federal Constituency in Kano State under the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His successor, El-Yakub, an APC stalwart from Kano State, was a member of the House of Representatives, 1998 and 2003-2007 representing Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.

