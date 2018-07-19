Buhari Approves Appointment of DG/CEOs for 3 Agencies in Mines and Steel Ministry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Buhari has approved the appointment of three Directors-General/Chief Executive Officers of three different agencies under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

The appointment was announced Thursday through the verified Twitter handle of Mr President’s aide on the New Media, Mr. Bashir Ahmad – @BashirAhmad.

The tweet announced:

Engr. Umar Albarka Hassan, DG/CEO, National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency, Kaduna Prof. Linus Okon Asuquo, DG/CEO, National Metallurgical Development Centre, Jos Prof. Suleiman Bolaji Hassan, DG/CEO, Nigeria Institute of Mining and Geosciences, Jos.

The President has earlier in the day met with the Ekiti State Governor-Elect and coincidentally immediate past Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Fayemi was declared winner of the keenly contested poll by the INEC early hours of last Sunday having scored over 190,000 votes to defeat his clossest rival and candidate of the PDP, Prof Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, who polled over 170,000 votes.

During their meeting, Dr. Fayemi presented the Certificate of Return issued by INEC and presented to him Wednesday in Abuja.

