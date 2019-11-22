W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Approves Re-Appointment Of NIMC Boss For Second Term

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Friday, November 22nd, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Aliyu Aziz, Director-General, National Identity Management Commission, (NIMC) for a second term.

Mr Abdulhamid Umar, General Manager, Operations and Corporate Communications of the organisation, said this in a statement he signed and made available Journalists in Abuja on Friday.

Umar said that the re-appointment of Aziz was conveyed in a letter by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

“The President of the Federal Republic enjoins Engr. Aliyu Aziz to continue with the good work he is doing and take NIMC to the next level, in consonance with the Federal Government’s doctrine of integrity, transparency and accountability.’’

“This re-appointment is in pursuant to the NIMC ACT that provides two terms tenure for the Chief Executive Officer of the Commission,’’ he said.

According to him, the second tenure of Aziz, commences on Friday, Nov. 22. (NAN).

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=49986

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/buhari-approves-re-appointment-of-nimc-boss-for-second-term/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

Zenith Bank Advertisement

Advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts