Buhari Asks Senate to Approve Justice Muhammad As CJN

…Seeks Approval to Appoint 15 Special Advisers

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the name of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad to the Senate for approval as the substantive CJN.

Mr President’s letter to this effect was read at plenary Thursday by the President of the the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter according to Lawan read: “In accordance with Section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which gives the President the power to appoint a Chief Justice of Nigeria on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and subject to the confirmation of the appointment by the Senate.

“I have the honour to forward the nomination of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed for confirmation as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Please accept, Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

It would be recalled that the NJC in a statement issued Wednesday by its Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye forwarded a letter to President Buhari, after its (NJC) meeting recommending the appointment of the acting CJN Muhammad or the second candidate as the substantive CJN.

Apart from the CJN letter, Senator Lawan also read another letter from President Buhari seeking the approval of the red chamber to enable him to appoint 15 Special Advisers.

The letter read, “Pursuant to provision of Section 151 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) which confers to the president powers to appoint special advisers to assist him in the performance of his functions, I write to request the kind consideration of the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint 15 special advisers.

