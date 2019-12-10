Buhari Asks Senate to Confirm Nami, Adamu as FIRS, AMCON Chairmen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Tuesday received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation of Muhammad Nami as Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The request, which was contained in a letter dated Dec. 9, was read at plenary by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 3 (2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007.

“I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under listed names of nominees as Chairman and Members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.”

Those nominated by Buhari alongside the Chairman, Muhammad Nami North Central, were James Yakwen Ayuba, North Central; Ado Danjuma, North West; Adam Mohammed, North East; Ikeme Osakwe, South East; Adewale Ogunyomade, South West, and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee, South South.

Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on the board were- Ladidi Mohammed, Office of Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria; (CBN), Fatima Hayatu, Ministry of Finance; Maagbe Adaa, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Umar Ajiya, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation;(NNPC) DCG Isah, Nigeria Customs Service, and Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission.

Similarly, the Senate also received another request from Buhari seeking the confirmation of a newly appointed Chairman for Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The letter dated Dec. 9, reads:

“In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

