Buhari Attacks Transparency International Over Scathing Corruption Report

Photo: Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has replied the Transparency International over its recent report that punched the president’s anti-corruption crusade.

The Agency in its new corruption index report revealed that perception of corruption in Nigeria has worsened between 2016 and 2017 and ranked Nigeria 148 out of 180 countries assessed in 2017 of corruption.

While reacting to the report, Buhari, in a statement issued by his media aide argued that the report was unfair and misleading.

“The government is still wondering the criteria or facts used by the anti-corruption watchdog to arrive at its very misleading and unfair conclusions in its assessment of the Federal government’s efforts in this anti-corruption crusade.

“Political will is the first major component of fighting corruption in any country and President Buhari has made a huge difference by demonstrating not only the political will but also the extraordinary courage to go after high profile looters, including former military service chiefs and Judges.

“Blocking leakages for corruption through the rigid enforcement of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) had made life tougher for corrupt officials. He regretted that these efforts were not acknowledged by the Corruption Watchdog.” the statement reads.

Please follow and like us: