Buhari Committed to Development Of South East Zone, Says Osinbajo

From. Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Vice President, professor Yemi Osinbajo, has assured people of the South east geo political zone of Nigeria, of the president Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration’s commitment to the development of the region.

. He gave the assurance Friday in Enugu while declaring open the campaign office of the Enugu state governorship candidate of the All progressive congress APC,

Senator Ayogu Eze.

Osinbajo said it was the right of the people of the zone to have good governance and federal presence, adding that the APC led federal government has various ongoing projects in the different parts of the zone.

He noted that all the ministers of the zone in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari are all senior ministers, assuring further that the administration would provide resources to complete the projects embarked

upon in the zone.

Going down memory lane, the Vice President said before they assumed office, several projects were abandoned in the South east, reassuring

the people of the area that they would make efforts to complete them.

He said: “if you look at the second Niger Bridge under construction, the foundation alone is like a four storey building from foundation. It is the right of the south East to have federal presence and good governance.”

According to him, the administration of Buhari has commenced work at the second Niger Bridge, hinting that the foundation of the bridge.

He said though, the APC led federal government was committed to the completion of its projects in the South east, it would not steal the resources of the state.

Professor Osinbajo, expressed satisfaction with the quality of the leadership of the party in the state, led by the state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, whom he said is doing well.

In his remarks, Senator Eze, had assured the vice president that he APC would replicate the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari in Enugu, assuring that he will get impessive vote in the state in 2019

He advised the presidency not to allow anybody come to Abuja to deceive them that they would give the president some percentage of votes cast in the 2019 Presidential election.

The gubernatorial candidate said APC has the capacity to wrestle power from the People’s Democratic party PDP in 2019, calling on people of the state to embrace the party.

Present at the ceremony were, National Auditor of APC, Chief George Mohalu, National Vice chairman, South East, Chief Emma Enukwu, Enugu state chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, member of APC board of Trustee representing South east women, Barrister Mrs. Vivian Chukwuani, major financier of the party, Emperor Chris Baywood, former governor of old Anambra state, Chief Jim Nwobodo, among others.

