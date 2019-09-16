W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Constitutes New Economic Advisory Council

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, September 16th, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

According to a statement issued by the President’s media aide, Femi Adesina, the advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

The council is made of the following Nigerians:

  1.   Prof. Doyin Salami – Chairman
  2.   Dr. Mohammed Sagagi – Vice-Chairman
  3.   Prof. Ode Ojowu – Member
  4.   Dr. Shehu Yahaya – Member
  5.   Dr. Iyabo Masha – Member
  6.   Prof. Chukwuma Soludo – Member
  7.   Mr. Bismark Rewane – Member
  8.   Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu – Secretary (Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy)

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President.  

“The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.” the statement stated.

 

